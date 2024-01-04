Khasawneh, UAE Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Discuss Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday met with United Arab Emirates' Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi.

During the meeting, attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali, Khasawneh emphasised the deep relations between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh and Zeyoudi discussed mutual cooperation in the trade and investment fields, and ways to enhance and develop partnership and collaboration projects which aim to serve the interests of both countries.

The Prime Minister expressed Jordan's support for the UAE hosting the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, with the participation of ministers and officials from 164 member countries of the organisation. He also confirmed Jordan's participation in this conference.

Khasawneh also praised the UAE's efforts and success in hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in December, which witnessed the announcement of several important initiatives.

Zeyoudi affirmed the two countries' keenness of further cooperation and partnership in the fields of trade and investment, expressing eagerness for active Jordanian participation in the 13th Ministerial Conference.

He expressed interest in benefiting from Jordan's experience in the food and drug sector, especially under the establishment of the UAE Drug Authority.