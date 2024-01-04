United States Announces That The Flow Of Illegal Migrants Reaches An Absolute Record

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of illegal immigrants from Mexico to the United
States exceeded 300,000 in the first winter month.
Azernews reports with reference to "Fox News"
that this number is definitely a historical record.
The department clarified that this is the maximum number of
illegal immigrants registered within a month after the statistics
were made.
From the beginning of October to the end of December 2023, the
number of illegal migrants exceeded 785 thousand people, which is a
record for such a period.
At the end of December, the governor of the state of Texas,
which borders Mexico, Greg Abbott, accused the head of the White
House, Joe Biden, of destroying the United States by filling the
country with illegal immigrants.
Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City. The parties
discussed the situation on the US-Mexico border and illegal
immigration to the US.
