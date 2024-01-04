               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

United States Announces That The Flow Of Illegal Migrants Reaches An Absolute Record


1/4/2024 3:11:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of illegal immigrants from Mexico to the United States exceeded 300,000 in the first winter month.

Azernews reports with reference to "Fox News" that this number is definitely a historical record.

The department clarified that this is the maximum number of illegal immigrants registered within a month after the statistics were made.

From the beginning of October to the end of December 2023, the number of illegal migrants exceeded 785 thousand people, which is a record for such a period.

At the end of December, the governor of the state of Texas, which borders Mexico, Greg Abbott, accused the head of the White House, Joe Biden, of destroying the United States by filling the country with illegal immigrants.

Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City. The parties discussed the situation on the US-Mexico border and illegal immigration to the US.

MENAFN04012024000195011045ID1107686256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search