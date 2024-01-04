Oceania Cruises Announces Inspiring New Voyages On Riviera, Exploring Lesser-Known Ports Across The African And Asian Continents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has announced that its 1,250-guest ship Riviera will explore the continents of Africa and Asia at the end of 2024, and into 2025 with three brand new itineraries.

The jewel of these itineraries is a once-in-a-lifetime 59-day Grand Voyage which offers guests the opportunity to explore the truly off-the-beaten path ports across Africa and Asia. Riviera will sail from Barcelona, call at the Canary Islands, before heading down the western coast of Africa with days at sea punctuating enticing ports in Senegal, Gambia, Ghana and an overnight stay in Walvis Bay, Namibia. At the journey's most southern point, guests will enjoy an overnight stay in Cape Town before heading up the eastern coast via Madagascar, for an overnight stay in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania; and then across to the Seychelles, Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, before the journey culminates in an overnight stay in Singapore.

"These longer, destination-immersive voyages offer curious, well-traveled guests the chance to explore some of the most off-the-beaten-path ports in the world, all from the elegant surroundings of Riviera. Sailing from Europe to Asia, via both coasts of Africa, is a true bucket list journey, combining iconic cities and unknown gems, with our incredible onboard service and the best value in luxury cruising, these voyages are hard to resist," stated Frank A Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Offering the largest standard staterooms at sea and home-away-from-home residential-style luxury, Riviera will explore bucket list African ports such as Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Walvis Bay and Dar Es Salaam as well as stopping in the iconic Asian ports of Phuket, Penang, Colombo and Malé. Her new itineraries range from 27 to 59 days, traveling from Europe across Africa and Asia.

Riviera will also take guests to smaller, more niche ports across the globe, stopping at Antsiranana in Madagascar, Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Sao Tome and Lome in Togo. Travelers will have the opportunity to delve deeper into the natural wonders and local cultures of these destinations with more than 400 shore excursions to choose from.

Riviera's New Itineraries:



A Tale of Five Seas , 59-day voyage departing on November 14, 2024 from Barcelona, and arriving in Singapore on January 12, 2025.

Ports of call: Seville, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife, Mindelo, Dakar, Banjul, Abidjan, Sekondi-Takoradi, Lome, Sao Tome, overnight stay in Walvis Bay, Luderitz, overnight stay in Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Port Elizabeth, Maputo, Nosy Be, Mayotte, overnight stay in Dar Es Salaam, Antsiranana, Mahe, overnight stay in Male, Colombo, Hambantota, Phuket, Langkawi, Penang, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, finishing with an overnight stay in Singapore.

West African Rhythms , 27-day voyage departing on November 14, 2024, from Barcelona, and arriving in Cape Town on December 11, 2024.

Ports of call: Seville, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife, Mindelo, Dakar, Banjul, Abidjan, Sekondi-Takoradi, Lome, Sao Tome, overnight stay in Walvis Bay, Luderitz, finishing with an overnight stay in Cape Town.

Colonial Crowns , 32-day voyage departing on December 11, 2024 from Cape Town, and arriving in Singapore on January 12, 2025.

Ports of call: Mossel Bay, Port Elizabeth, Maputo, Nosy Be, Mayotte, overnight stay in Dar Es Salaam, Antsiranana, Mahe, overnight stay in Male, Colombo, Hambantota, Phuket, Langkawi, Penang, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, finishing with an overnight stay in Singapore.

All guests sailing on these itineraries benefit from Oceania Cruises' simply MORETM offering, which includes a generous shore excursion credit of up to $2,600 per stateroom, in addition to free roundtrip airfare; free airport transfers; free Champagne, wine and more during lunch and dinner; free soft drinks and specialty teas and coffees; free gourmet specialty dining and free unlimited WiFi – for the best value in luxury cruising.

Beautifully re-inspired, Riviera offers unparalleled experiences to curious world travelers. Her incredibly spacious standard staterooms measure an astounding 291 square feet and all categories of staterooms have been stunningly reimagined with luxurious furnishings, thoughtful design touches and larger showers. With 800 officers and crew for 1,250 guests, service levels are second to none and guests receive a friendly welcome at every turn.

Boasting one chef for every 10 guests, travelers can savor sumptuous dishes at seven open-seating gourmet restaurants as they marvel at the turquoise sea in Thailand, or relax after a day's safari in Tanzania.

Whether you choose from an array of international and Continental dishes at The Grand Dining Room, the ultimate steakhouse experience at Polo Grill, bold Pan-Asian fare at Red Ginger, masterfully prepared Italian dishes at Toscana, delectable French cuisine at Jacques, hallmark Chef's Market Dinners and ever-changing menus at Terrace Café or handmade pizzas at the new alfresco pizzeria at Waves Grill, every meal aboard Riviera becomes a memorable culinary experience.

Riviera, Re-inspired

Riviera had a sweeping rejuvenation with all suites and staterooms being restyled with new custom furnishings, wood finishes and designer accents radiating Oceania Cruises' signature essence of elegance. Some notable highlights of the reimagined vessel include:



Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms and Veranda Staterooms are the largest standard staterooms afloat at 291 square feet

All Penthouse Suites and staterooms are beautifully redesigned, bringing a chic, warm and comforting sense of home with sleek restyled bathrooms in Italian marble

Riviera's public spaces have all been elevated with plush new carpets and leather-covered armchairs

All the convivial lounges and bars, and decadent dining venues have been elegantly restyled, elevating social and epicurean experiences while maintaining the home-away-from-home ambiance

The Grand Dining Room reflects a renewed sense of grandeur that radiates from the glistening chandelier, plush carpets and butter-soft leather armchairs Dining alfresco in the evening has been completely revamped with a delightful new pizzeria and trattoria, featuring an array of handmade pizzas, succulently grilled Italian specialties, spicy chicken wings, tantalizing salads and indulgent desserts every evening

