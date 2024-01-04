Popular Dining District Severely Damaged Following Massive Fire In Japan's Kitakyushu

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

TOKYO: A massive fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon has burnt an estimated area of 2,900 square meters near one of Kitakyushu city's most popular restaurant districts in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, the local fire department reported on Thursday.

In the wake of the accident at Torimachi Shokudo Street, about 35 establishments were affected, according to a preliminary report by the city's fire department.

It took nearly 13 hours for the fire department to extinguish the fire, which was successfully brought under control around 4:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, with no injuries reported.



The popular culinary destination near the Kokura Station, which consists of 22 shops, saw its entire stretch suffer damage due to the blaze.

Local media reports showed that the fire department is currently conducting investigations to determine the cause, with the focal point believed to be a shop in the central area of the street.

The fire erupted around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday at a restaurant in Uomachi, Kokurakita Ward of the city. Multiple buildings were engulfed, leading to the dispatch of approximately 30 firefighting vehicles.

Torimachi Shokudo Street is said to be the first restaurant district built in Kitakyushu city after World War II.