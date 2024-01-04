Curio Wellness Celebrates Opening Of First Far & Dotter Franchise In Mississippi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Company's retail presence marks its first retail expansion beyond the state of Maryland

TIMONIUM, Md., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness , a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced the opening of its Far & Dotter Olive Branch, Mississippi dispensary, as a part of its inclusive franchising model. Located at 8101 Hacks Cross Road, Olive Branch, Mississippi 38654, Far & Dotter Olive Branch is the Company's first retail location in Mississippi and third nationwide.

Far & Dotter Olive Branch is a health-centered, expert-led holistic center providing premium plant-based medicine and remedies to patients throughout their wellness journeys. Patients can explore Far & Dotter Olive Branch's wide selection of medicinal cannabis products. Each member of Far & Dotter Olive Branch's community-based team is equipped to aid patients with well-researched advice tailored to each patient's unique needs.

The Olive Branch location will be owned and operated by Mississippi native Sederia Gray. An award-winning communications professional and entrepreneur, Gray previously worked at major companies including Google, FedEx, and Boeing. Gray is the first Far & Dotter franchisee, backed by the Curio Investment Fund. Driven by community leadership and a shared commitment to wellness, Gray has returned to her home state to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors in the state's growing cannabis program.

"Alongside Curio, I am excited to open not only the first Far & Dotter franchise location in Mississippi but the first franchise location in the country. Legal cannabis is projected to meet over 40% of our country's annual demand by 2025, yet Black industry entrepreneurs still account for less than 2% of the nation's businesses. Representation and ownership are critical to realizing the full potential of the cannabis economy over the next few years and the Far & Dotter franchise & fund helped make this a reality for me." said Gray.

Curio's inclusive franchise model enables economic empowerment for franchise owners. The independently managed Curio Wellness Investment Fund, called The Fund, was founded with the goal of providing start-up capital for business owners to open their own franchise locations. Created for women, minorities, and disabled veterans, The Fund is supporting entrepreneurs such as Gray with the opportunity to enter and hold a stake in the industry, together growing the brand's mission of bringing best-in-class products and holistic health services to patients across the country.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of our first Far & Dotter franchise in Mississippi," said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. "It is our privilege to invest in the health and well-being of Mississippians through the expansion of access to high-quality medicines, remedies, and targeted forms of support.

This venture showcases the best of expanding and diversifying ownership opportunities within the cannabis industry.

We are thrilled that the state of Mississippi allows us to further support our franchisee via the Curio Wellness Investment Fund. This type of state-based thought leadership creates real opportunity for generational wealth creation."

Curio Wellness is committed to reaching as many patients and adult-use consumers as possible using its patient-first, clinic approach to plant-based medicine, holistic remedies, and wellness. The leading wellness brand operates two successful retail locations in Maryland and announced its intent to open additional locations in New Jersey, Maryland, and Missouri, as well as its expansion of cultivation and manufacturing operations in Missouri.

Mississippi, which legalized medical use in February 2022, is one of the nation's newest and most promising cannabis markets in the United States. The state's medical cannabis sales increased for at least six consecutive months

following the commencement of sales in January 2023. Concurrently, the number of registered medical patients increased by 950%

from January 2023 through October 2023. Moving forward, projections place the value of Mississippi's medical market at $800 million

by 2027.

For more information about the Far & Dotter model and its growth through franchising, visit .

About Far & Dotter

Far & Dotter is a trusted expert and ally in the quest for innovative holistic healthcare and a personalized, unintimidating approach to cannabis education. We support consumers and franchisees through a contemporary, curated dispensary experience that emphasizes cannabis quality and pharmacist-led guidance. Our stores are holistic pharmacies and wellness hubs devoted to empowering local entrepreneurs and providing safe, effective, reliable products and services that enhance quality of life. Far & Dotter was founded by the team at Curio Wellness, a leading cannabis brand based in Maryland that established our proven, patient-first clinical approach and our inclusive franchise model.

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to developing safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit .

