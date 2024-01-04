Sujay Bhadra’S Voice Sample To Be Crucial For Joining The Dots In School Job Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) With the voice samples of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, already available with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the sleuths believe that the sample once matched with the call-recordings of his mobile, will play a crucial role in joining the dots in the chain of corruption involving politically-influential persons, agents, sub-agents and beneficiaries.

Sources said the voice sample will also help the ED substantiate the evidence regarding diversion of proceeds through different channels like shell entities, real estate and corporate shares among others.

Sources added that after making Bhadra's voice samples available the ED has decided to brief the court about the hurdles it faced in getting that sample which delayed the process for over four months since Bhadra remained admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata after his bypass surgery in August last year.

Legal experts said that if the court takes cognisance of the ED's complaint against individuals from the medical fraternity for creating hurdles in procuring the voice sample test, some of them might be in deep trouble.

Meanwhile, sources aware of the process of the voice sampling test on Wednesday night said that Bhadra was asked to repeat three sentences provided by the ED sleuths during the course of recording.

Initially he was reluctant to cooperate but later he agreed after counseling and persuasion by the members of the medical team present there.

--IANS

src/rad