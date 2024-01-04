Indian-American Raises $612,348 For His Congressional Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Jan 4 (IANS) Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American senator from the US state of Ohio, claims to have raised $612,348 in 38 days for his Congressional campaign.

The 32-year-old Republican announced his campaign for Congress from Ohio's second congressional district in November last year.

"I am incredibly excited to announce that I raised $612,348 in 48 days for my campaign for Congress! This total includes my 4th quarter campaign finance filing from November 14th through December 31," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

"This total includes no general election dollars nor self-funding," Antani, currently serving his first term in the Ohio Senate, said.

He further said that the amount raised "vaults them into the top-tier of this race as we enter the new year and march towards the primary election day on March 19".

"Now, we will work to raise the rest of the funds needed to win."

Antani will be contesting the Republican primary on March 19 after Congressman Brad Wenstrup's retirement from Ohio's 2nd Congressional District in November last year.

He was first elected to Ohio statehouse in 2014 from the 42nd District and became the youngest member of the House at 23.

Thanking his supporters, Antani said: "I am so deeply grateful for my supporters. Their support is extremely appreciated and I am very grateful. I have fought for the American Dream every day in the Ohio legislature, and I'll do the same in Congress."

While announcing his Congressional bid, Antani said he has worked hard every day to ensure every Ohioan has an opportunity to achieve their American Dream.

He has previously served three terms as State Representative in the Ohio House of Representatives.

"I am running for Congress to be a warrior for our community's values and fight against those who seek to wreak havoc on us. I will stand steel-spined for the policies that benefit our community and strongly oppose those who kowtow to those against us,” he had said.

If elected to Congress, Antani said one of his first tasks will be to rein in government spending and cut taxes.

Born and raised in Miami Township, he graduated from Miamisburg High School and has a bachelor's degree from the Ohio State University.

He was named to Forbes Magazine's list of the top“30 Under 30” people in the US for Law & Politics in 2015.

Ohio's second Congressional District spans 16 counties from suburban Cincinnati east and includes Wilmington, Hillsboro, Circleville, Chillicothe, Portsmouth, and Gallipolis, and is mostly Republican leaning.

