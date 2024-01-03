               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UP STF Arrests 2 Persons For Threatening To Blow Up Ram Temple


1/3/2024 10:15:10 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 4 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons and claimed that they were the ones who had issued a threat to blow up Ram Temple in Ayodhya and harm Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday night from Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar.

Identified as Tahar Singh (30) and Om Prakash Mishra (31) both are residents of Gonda district.

The STF has also recovered mobile phones, a WiFi router and DBR of CCTVs installed at the place from where the e-mail threats were issued.

Circle Officer STF Pramesh Shukla said during investigations the two accused named one Devendra Tiwari who runs an NGO.

He said the accused named Tiwari and said that he had asked them to issue threats.

Tiwari is absconding, police said.

