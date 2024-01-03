$1.4M Contracts To Rehabilitate War-Damaged Shelters

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Abeer Alshimal Company For General Contracting Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Rehabilitation of 56 War Damaged Shelters in Ana & Haditha."
The contract is valued at $295,593.
Under the same reference, UNOPS granted Al-Fityan Company For General Contracts Ltd a contract for the "Rehabilitation of 149 War Damaged Shelters in Ramadi."
That contract is valued at $1,018,206.
(Source: UNGM)
