Investornewsbreaks Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Completes Acquisition Of Nexttrip Holdings

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI)

today announced the completion of its acquisition of NextTrip Holdings Inc., a travel technology company based in Sunrise, Florida, through a previously announced share exchange. According to the announcement, the acquisition closed on Dec. 29, 2023, at which time NextTrip became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In addition, effective upon closing of the acquisition, Jacob Brunsberg, president and CEO of Sigma, resigned from such roles, and Bill Kerby, chief executive officer of NextTrip, was appointed a CEO of Sigma. Brunsberg will continue to serve as a director on Sigma's board.“We are pleased to have received the overwhelming support of shareholders that voted for this transformative acquisition,” Brunsberg said.“We look forward to integrating NextTrip in the near-term and working with the NextTrip team to increase shareholder value by providing a significant opportunity to participate in a leading travel brand with an array of product offerings and concierge services.”

About Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.

Sigma Additive Solutions has historically been a provider of in-process quality assurance (“IPQA”(TM)) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma has specialized in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D(R) for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times. As previously disclosed in Sigma's filings with the SEC in October 2023, Sigma entered into an asset purchase agreement, pursuant to which it has agreed to sell its historic business to Divergent Technologies Inc. The sale is expected to be completed in January 2023, at which time the NextTrip business will become the sole business of the company.

