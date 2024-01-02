Mohap Mourns Passing Of Palestinian Cancer Patient With Advanced Stage Of Cancer

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the death of a female Palestinian patient who had recently arrived in the country from Gaza Strip. The patient was grappling with a critical condition at an advanced stage of cancer.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, the Ministry extends its sympathies to the bereaved family during this difficult time, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and to grant her family patience and solace.

The Ministry added that the 49-year-old patient had been battling various health complications. Upon her arrival in the country, she was immediately transferred to a specialized healthcare facility for intensive treatment. Despite the best efforts, her health continued to deteriorate, ultimately succumbing to breast cancer.

MoHAP reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare services to all patients and those injured who arrive in the UAE. Committed to maintaining the highest health care standards, MoHAP ensures comprehensive treatment and support for cases ranging from moderate to critical conditions.