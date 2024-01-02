A Passionate Artist At The World Of 'Shikha's Kariigarii'

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The 2023 Indian Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi's Red Fort on December 8th, saw the presence of 'Shikha's Kariigarii ' with its unique offerings. Hand-painted pillow covers featuring chess motifs, Agni-Varsha-themed shoes blending fire and water, personalized life journey sarees, and branded items shone in an era dominated by mass digital printing, celebrating individuality at the Art Bazaar. Shikha Ajmera, the brand's creative force, passionately portrayed painting as an ancient language conveying emotions. Each creation encapsulated hidden sentiments, transformed into an emotional narrative, breathing life into civilization's tale through thematic displays.

Starting as a start-up in 2022, launched during Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund,' the brand blossomed from Shikha's inherent artistic talent. Now, Ms. Ajmera aims to empower underprivileged girls by nurturing their artistic skills and sharing profits to support their passions.

Ms. Shikha, balancing family and entrepreneurship, embodies the journey where challenges fuel the pursuit of passion. IAADB featured themed exhibitions, discussions, workshops, and a student biennale, fostering cultural conversations. The 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' at Red Fort championed indigenous crafts, aligning with the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, marking India's significant stride in the global biennale landscape, fostering cultural exchange and economic empowerment.