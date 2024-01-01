UAE Joins BRICS, Announces India-Middle East Economic Corridor

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 1 (KNN)

The robust India-UAE relationship entered a multilateral phase in 2023 with the introduction of the strategically significant India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and the expansion of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) alliance to incorporate the pivotal Gulf nation.

The UAE joining BRICS in August and the announcement of the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEEC) during the G20 summit in September were the highlights of the level of cooperation.

As of January 1, 2024, UAE has officially joined BRICS. This inclusion signifies a strategic move for the country, consolidating its global economic and diplomatic commitments.

“The UAE is committed to multilateral action and constructive dialogue, which is fostered through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies at an international level,” the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The proposed IMEEC encompasses an eastern corridor linking India to the Gulf region and a northern corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe.

This ambitious project will establish rail and port connections through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, facilitating India's connection to Europe.

Throughout 2023, there were noteworthy developments in the India-UAE relationship, especially in the areas of trade, defense, and multilateral cooperation.

