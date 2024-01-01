Mayor Shows Aftermath Of Drone Attack On Lviv Community On New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten Shahed drones attacked the Lviv community on New Year's Eve, according to preliminary reports.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary information, ten Shaheds attacked our region. There were no casualties," Sadovyi said.

According to him, in Dubliany, the blast waves smashed more than 60 windows in dormitories, a hospital, a chapel and houses.

Video : Official Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, more than 600 square meters of roof and ceiling were destroyed in the educational buildings of the Agrarian University. A visiting commission for emergency situations will be working there today, the mayor added.

Sadovyi noted that in Bilohorshcha, in addition to the Shukhevych Museum, which was completely destroyed, the drone attack also damaged several private houses.

Earlier reports said that a fire broke out at the Shukhevych Museum in Bilohorshcha on the outskirts of Lviv due to the falling debris of an enemy drone.

The museum was destroyed. Damage amounts to UAH 2.258 million.