Gujarat Leads With 91,000 DPIIT-Recognised Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Jan 1 (KNN) Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries, has formally recognised over 91,000 start-ups in Gujarat.

Highlighting Gujarat's prominence in the startup arena, a government statement affirmed that the state held the topmost position in startup rankings for the years 2018, 2019, and 2021.

“A favourable environment has been established to support the advancement of startups and entrepreneurship in Gujarat and this achievement is attributed to the implementation of a robust mentorship system for startups,” according to the statement.

Further, the state was honoured with the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration, specifically for its exemplary execution of the Startup India scheme.

Demonstrating a commitment to nurturing startup ecosystems, over 300 mentors have registered on the state government portal to actively promote and guide startups.

Notably, the government has disbursed Rs 43 crore to 390 startups, which, collectively, have filed more than 125 patents, as per the statement.

The state's strategy to provide a conducive mentoring atmosphere involves collaboration with key institutions such as the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Network, the Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Gujarat Venture Finance Limited, iCreate, iACE, and iHub.

These entities play a crucial role in extending both technical and financial support to startups, contributing to the overall success of the entrepreneurial landscape in Gujarat.

(KNN Bureau)