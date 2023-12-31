Al-Burhan: Peace Requires RSF's Full Commitment To Jeddah Declaration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Commander of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan stated on Sunday that the only way to stop the war is the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) full commitment to the Jeddah Declaration.

Al-Burhan made this remark during a televised speech on the occasion of the Independence Day.

He stressed that the RSF must withdraw from the recently-captured state of Gezira and all other cities of Sudan, as agreed upon in the Jeddah Declaration.

The RSF has also to return all looted public and private funds and property, he said, adding that any ceasefire agreement that does ensure these moves is unworkable.

Meanwhile, the Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces announced today that its representatives will meet on Monday RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The CCDF said it has contacted the commanders of the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to urge them to meet to discuss issues of protecting civilians, delivering humanitarian aid, and ways to stop the war through a peaceful negotiating path. (end)

mam









MENAFN31122023000071011013ID1107672821