Pakistan Election Commission Rejects Imran Khan's 2024 Nomination

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan's Election Commission has rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's applications to contest the 2024 elections in two constituencies.

According to Pakistani media outlets, a report was announced on Saturday night that Imran Khan had submitted nomination papers to compete in Lahore and his birthplace, Mianwali.

The report stated that the Election Commission declared Khan's candidacy in Lahore was rejected because he was not a registered voter in that constituency and had been convicted and previously disqualified from running.

The report also revealed that former Prime Minister Khan's request to run in Mianwali, Punjab, his birthplace, was rejected.

The arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Pakistani police on embezzlement charges has led to a surge of violence throughout the country, reflecting widespread unrest and tension following the legal action against the prominent politician.

The Parliamentary elections set for February 2024 aim to elect a new government responsible for a five-year term, focusing on reviving Pakistan's near-recession economy, bolstered by a $3 billion aid package from the International Monetary Fund.

The new government will also end the political uncertainty that has engulfed Pakistan since Imran Khan's removal last year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

