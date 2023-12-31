US Reveals Cause Of Training Flight Crash Killing Three Afghan Pilots

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Two weeks following the tragic crash of an Airplane in Oregon, USA, which resulted in the death of three pilots, all former members of the Afghan forces, the government has disclosed the primary cause of the accident.

Foreign media, citing the U.S. government, recently reported that a former Afghan Air Force pilot ignored the instructor's advice not to return to the airport due to adverse weather conditions, leading to the crash during a training flight in Oregon.

The Associated Press recently reported that the National Transportation Safety Board of America stated in its Friday report that an examination of the aircraft's body and engine shows no technical violations.

Previously, U.S. authorities announced that three individuals from the Afghan Air Force died following the crash of a small plane during a training flight in Oregon.

The Oregon state police have identified the deceased as 35-year-old Mohammad Hussain Mousavi (pilot), 35-year-old Mohammad Bashir Safdari (passenger), and 29-year-old Ali Jan Fardousi (passenger).

Notably, these individuals were conducting training flights over the past year to obtain their licenses.

The tragic incident highlights the ongoing risks and challenges faced by former Afghan forces who are continuing their aviation training in the U.S.

The government's revelation of the cause of the crash underscores the importance of adherence to safety protocols and weather advisories during flight operations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram