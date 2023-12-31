Indian Navy Says Attacks On Ships Indicate 'Shift In Maritime Incidents Closer To Indian Exclusive Economic Zone'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Navy said on Sunday that the piracy incident on MV Ruen and drone attack on MV Chem Pluto \"indicate a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ.\"\"The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and the recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ,\" the Indian Navy said Navy said the overall situation is being closely monitored by the Indian Navy in coordination with national maritime agencies. \"The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region,\" the statement added READ: Rise of pirates in Red Sea to take toll on India's exim business. Here are items that will turn costlierThe MV Chem Pluto (Liberian Flag Chemical/Oil Tanker), carrying 21 Indian and 01 Vietnamese crew, caught fire earlier in December after it was attacked by a suspected drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar. It was later secured by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the ICG said in an official statement Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team had then carried out a detailed inspection of merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on its arrival in Mumbai. Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship pointed towards a drone attack and further forensic and technical analysis will be required to ascertain all the details, Navy officials were quoted by PTI as saying view of the spate of recent attacks on commercial vessels, the Navy deployed warships INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata to maintain a deterrent presence in the region, the officials said this, the Indian government said it was boosting its anti-piracy efforts in the Gulf of Aden after Somali pirates this month hijacked the bulk carrier and Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen Somali pirates, who released one injured sailor into the care of the Indian Navy, took the MV Ruen and its remaining 17 crew members to Somalia's semi-autonomous state of Puntland, where it is now moored off the city of Bosaso, the navy said the early hours of December 16, INS Kochi intercepted MV Ruen and launched its integral helicopter to assess the situation. It was ascertained from the crew that the citadel onboard MV Ruen had been breached and all crew members were held hostage by the pirates, INS Kochi was successful in ensuring that the injured crew member was released by pirates in the early hours of December 18 for further medical management, PTI reported.(With inputs from agencies)

