Rashmika Mandanna Reflects On 7 Yrs Of ‘Good’ Journey; Gives Pictorial Recap Of 2023

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party' has reflected upon the seven years of her journey in the showbiz, thanking her fans and admirers for their support, wishing for more beautiful years ahead.

The 27-year-old diva has captured the audience's hearts with her charismatic screen presence and acting prowess. 'Kirik Party' which stars Rashmika alongside Rakshit Shetty became one of the highest grossing films in 2016 in Kannada industry.

Rashmika's breakthrough performance in the 2018 Telugu romantic comedy "Geetha Govindam" opposite Vijay Deverakonda catapulted her to pan-Indian fame.

Her appearance in Allu Arjun'-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', was a significant breakthrough in Rashmika's career, as she gained national recognition for her role as Srivalli.

Reflecting upon her 'good' seven years of acting journey, Rashmika, who enjoys a massive fan base of 40.9 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and penned a heartfelt note for her fans.

She said in her note:“7 years! It's been a good journey! You've supported me. You've had patience with me. You've watched me grow up into what I have become today and I thank you for your patience... Cheers to Many more beautiful years together Thankyou! I love you!”

The 'Dear Comrade' actress further gave a recap of how her year 2023 went by in the form of pictures.

Rashmika wrote:“Hey, my loves Only few hours left for the New Year so thought let's do a #Tb to 2023 from my lens Let's see how that goes!”

One fan asked her to post the picture of January 1, 2023, and the actress replied to the same by dropping the photograph from her Bali vacation. She can be seen wearing a long flowy dress, while resting on a couch. It was captioned as:“This was in Bali and this was the 1st of Jan.”

Another user asked her to post a snap of October 9th, and the 'Mission Majnu' actress shared a picture of herself sitting in a recording room, sporting a white tee shirt and denims.

She captioned it as:“9/10/2023- was dubbing for Animal”. Rashmika portrayed the role of Geetanjali in the recently released action drama 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the flick also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Giving a 'purrrfect' glimpse of January 29th, 2023, Rashmika posted a photo holding a furry friend and wrote:“Dubaiiiiiiiiii met this pup in the most random way but what an absolute cutie.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika next has 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 'Rainbow' and 'The Girlfriend'.

--IANS

sp/dan