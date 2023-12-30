Kerala School Kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena Join Hands For 'Plastic-Free Zone' Venue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: The School Kalolsavam is taking a strong stance in favor of environmental responsibility by wholeheartedly adopting eco-friendly practices through the implementation of the green protocol. The initiative, guided by the Harita Karma Sena and students, is actively striving to transform the venue into a plastic-free environment. The team is engaging in the collection of plastic materials from different places, repurposing them to craft artistic products.

Plastic waste is being diligently gathered in ditches and woven baskets at the primary venue, including the ashram grounds and other areas undergoing cleaning efforts. Students are actively participating in this cleanup initiative, with strong support from the Haritha Karma Sena members of Kollam Corporation. Approximately 1500 volunteers are joining forces for this extensive clean-up drive. To further promote environmental consciousness, paper bags, and pens have been prepared for use at the Kalolsavam venue.

Meanwhile, Mohanan Namboothiri has taken charge of preparing food for the state school arts festival. Following a controversy over non-vegetarian food during the previous event, it was announced that non-vegetarian food would no longer be cooked at the Kalolsavam. Mohanan Namboothiri expressed satisfaction that the concerns raised earlier have been addressed and revealed that the food preparation will commence at Kalotsava Kalavara in Kollam on January 3.

The kalolsavam will be held from January 4 to 8. The construction of stages and arrangements for food distribution are in the final stages. The gold cup for the champions will be brought from Kozhikode on January 2. Kalothsavam is being held in Kollam for the fourth time.

