Russians Shell Hospital In Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have fired artillery at a hospital in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv regional military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers fired at the premises of the Vovchansk Central District Hospital. Artillery shelling of the hospital took place at around midnight on December 29, and there were no casualties. As a result of the hits, the premises of the temporary infectious disease department suffered the greatest destruction, the windows in the hospital building were damaged by the blast waves," the post said.

In addition, the building of an outpatient clinic was partially damaged.

The regional health care department said there were no patients in the hospital buildings at the time of the shelling, and the on-duty medical staff of the emergency medical aid station were not hurt.