90-Yr-Old Woman Wins Panchayat Bypoll In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna Dec 30 (IANS) A 90-year-old woman won the panchayat by-election in Bihar's Jamui district on Saturday.

The victorious woman, identified as Sunita Devi, has defeated her nearest opponent Lalita Devi (53) by 140 votes.

“My mother filed had nomination for the post of Mukhiya in Dadha panchayat under Barhat block following the death of my wife, who held the post. She went from door-to-door for campaigning in the run up to the elections.

"The voters have shown respect for her passion. She won the elections by a margin of 140 votes, defeating Lalita Devi,” said Vijay Yadav, Sunita Devi's son.

Sunita Devi, who is known as 'Kaki' and 'Dadi' area, secured 1,728 votes, 140 more than Lalita Devi's 1,588 votes.

Vijay Yadav has been the Mukhiya of Dadha panchayat in the past.

After the Election Commission declared it as a female seat, his wife had successfully contested last time.

Sunita Devi has four sons and 10 grandchildren.

