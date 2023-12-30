Missile Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russia's massive missile attack on Kyiv on December 29 has increased to 13.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the capital on December 29 has increased to 11 people," the post said.
Later, in a new post, the mayor reported that two more bodies had been recovered from the rubble of a warehouse in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.
"An update. Two more bodies were recovered from the rubble. At this time, 13 dead," Klitschko wrote.
On Friday, December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Overnight, the invaders attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles of various types.
Ukraine's air defense destroyed 27 enemy drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.
Earlier it was reported that eight people injured in the attack had been rescued from the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv and that the bodies of nine people had been recovered.
MENAFN30122023000193011044ID1107670176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.