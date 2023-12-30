Missile Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russia's massive missile attack on Kyiv on December 29 has increased to 13.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the capital on December 29 has increased to 11 people," the post said.

Later, in a new post, the mayor reported that two more bodies had been recovered from the rubble of a warehouse in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

"An update. Two more bodies were recovered from the rubble. At this time, 13 dead," Klitschko wrote.

On Friday, December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Overnight, the invaders attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles of various types.

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 27 enemy drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Earlier it was reported that eight people injured in the attack had been rescued from the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv and that the bodies of nine people had been recovered.