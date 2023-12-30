Association Of Lady Entrepreneurs Host Exhibition In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Dec 30 (KNN)

The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs (ALEAP) India, under the aegis of the Ministry of MSME, is hosting the 'ALEAP Wekart Exhibition' at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad from December 29 to 31.

Themed 'Udyami to Unnati,' this exhibition serves as a dynamic platform dedicated to products crafted by women entrepreneurs.

Featuring an extensive array of offerings, including arts and crafts, home décor, food and agricultural products, and millets, the event aims to showcase the diverse talents of women entrepreneurs.

This significant initiative has garnered support from the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Ltd (TSTPC) and the Government of Telangana, reinforcing its impact and reach.

ALEAP plays a vital role in supporting women entrepreneurs to establish and expand their businesses, aiding them in connecting with their target customer base.

The organisation provides comprehensive training in business setup, process definition, proof of concept creation, and product marketing, empowering women entrepreneurs for sustained success.

During the inaugural event on Friday, V Sriram, Deputy General Manager (DGM) at NABARD, expressed admiration for ALEAP's commendable initiatives in empowering women entrepreneurs.

Highlighting the organisation's commitment to innovation, Sriram praised ALEAP Wekart Exhibition as a noteworthy endeavour.

He acknowledged the exhibition's role in showcasing the products and services of women agri-entrepreneurs who often face challenges in reaching a broader audience.

“NABARD is glad to be associated with such a relentless organisation as ALEAP in achieving this purpose,” he added.

(KNN Bureau)