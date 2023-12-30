DISCOVER A WONDERLAND OF MUSIC, LIGHTS, FOOD, AND FUN AT THE ALL-NEW HATTA FESTIVAL AT WADI HUB AND LEEM LAKE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Coinciding with this DSF, get ready for an immersive adventure as the all-new Hatta Festival unfolds, promising a unique blend of music, fireworks and illuminations, culinary delights, sports, and live entertainment at Hatta Wadi Hub and Leem Lake in Dubai’s picturesque mountain region. From 15 to 31 December, families are invited to discover this day-to-night spectacle, and explore the wonders that Hatta has to offer as part of the .





Hatta City Lighting

Make your way into Hatta and watch as the city streets are brought to life with awe-inspiring Champs de Elysees lights, creating an incredible atmosphere and enhancing that festive feeling. Don’t miss out on the mesmerising illumination of Hatta Fort, which comes alive with a vibrant array of colours throughout the festival.





Hatta Wadi Hub Activations

Kicking off the festivities at Wadi Hub, the iconic inflatable duo The Anooki will take centre stage to share their planet positive messaging, as part of the third edition of the bigger and better Dubai Lights activations this Dubai Shopping Festival.





Food enthusiasts are in for a treat as favourite Emirati F&B brands from Dubai come to Hatta, including Saddle, Home Bakery, and G.O.A.T. Check out these homegrown brands as they hit the road to curate new gastronomic experiences set against the picturesque backdrop of Wadi Hub. Don't miss the culinary highlight of the festival, a special BBQ night with Sultan Eats and G.O.A.T taking place on 23 December at 7:30pm.





Sports lovers can also enjoy a trail run in partnership with COREUNITY on 30 December from 8am to 12pm. Get ready to experience the scenic trails and breathe in the fresh air with this exciting chance to enjoy the outdoors and stay fit.





Additionally, in collaboration with RedBull, fans can get to see famed athletes from the world over, such as Mansour AlSafran from Kuwait performing a BMX stunt on the 22 to 23 December, and sporting legend Kenny Bealey on 29 to 30 December.









As night falls, don’t miss the chance to see Hatta Wadi Hub playground transformed into an enchanting space with illuminated playtime experiences, creating magical memories for the entire family. There’s also the chance to make new friends and enjoy meet-and-greets with everyone’s favourite duo, Modesh and Dana.





What’s more, an awe-inspiring display of fireworks will light up the skies and provide the perfect backdrop to the infamous Hatta sign every weekend until a final new year’s celebration of lights.





Every afternoon and evening, the main stage comes alive with soulful melodies thanks to live performances from local musicians, daily from 3pm onwards. If that wasn’t enough to keep everyone entertained, the night skies will dazzle in colour with firework displays every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8pm for the duration of the festival, creating out-of-this-world experiences for all.





Leem Park, Hatta

Leem Park takes the festivities to next level with another not-to-be missed moment featuring the Dancing Mountain Show at Leem Lake. This daily music and light show guaranteed to turn each winter night into an incredible experience.





The Hatta Festival promises an immersive and magical experience for families, weaving together entertainment, gastronomy, and breathtaking visuals. Join in celebrating the spirit of Hatta from 15 to 31 December.





