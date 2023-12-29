NATO Supports Normalization Efforts Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Special Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. NATO supports
normalization efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Javier
Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political
Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the
Caucasus and Central Asia, said, Trend reports.
"We support the improvement of relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan. We also support the efforts of the European Union and
the United States in this process, as well as the measures taken by
both countries on a bilateral basis," he said.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107669345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.