Relief For Fmgs As J & K Medical Council Reduces CRMI

FMGs from Jammu & Kashmir, most of whom graduated from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Iran, have expressed their satisfaction with the government's decision.

Notably, during the coronavirus pandemic, many countries shifted to online teaching. In response, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a circular stating that students who studied online during the pandemic are required to undergo a two-year-long internship program to gain clinical experience.

However, students studying in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Iran emphasized that they had only learned in online mode for a few months. The medical students said that they were in constant communication with authorities over the issue, till it got revised.

“According to the National Medical Council of India, final year MBBS students in online courses had to undergo a two year internship. Similar rules applied to MBBS students in Iran. However, our case differed as we had in-person clinical rotations” said a student who completed his degree from Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

“After presenting our case to the JK Medical Council with legal documents, they cooperated and, on December 28, 2023, reduced our internship to one year, following NMC India guidelines. We are grateful to the council for addressing our concerns and saving a year for distressed students.” he added.

Dr. Asif Wani, an MBBS graduate from Kyrgyzstan, also expressed relief at the revision of their internship period.“As per the guidelines issued by the NMC, we were not falling into the criteria of students who had studied in online mode for an extended period. After submitting presentations and making repeated visits, our request was finally approved by the JK Medical Council,” Dr. Asif said.

In a circular vide No. 420/9/2023/7939 issued on December 28, 2023, by the Registrar of the J&K Medical Council, clarification has been provided regarding the required duration of the requisite internship program.

“Recently, the J&K Medical Council convened a meeting to address concerns raised by FMGs regarding the discrepancies in the duration of CRMI stipulated in various public notices issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC), New Delhi. Following a thoroughly examination of documentary evidence submitted by FMGs, as well as the notifications and guidelines issued by the NMC and considering decisions taken by other Medical Councils, it was observed that certain FMGs were initially granted Provisional Registration for a two-year CRMI, though their requirement has now been revised to one year, in line with the latest guidelines,” stated the circular, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.

“Enclosed with this letter is Annexure A, which contains a list of one hundred and forty five (145) FMGs, identified for whom the CRMI duration has been adjusted to one year. This change is not a reversal of any prior decision but a continuation of the ongoing efforts to align our policies with the evolving guidelines and circulars from the National Medical Commission and the same was communicated at that time also that a final decision shall be taken later in lieu with the guidelines and circulars from NMC,” the circular further read.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now