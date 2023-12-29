Farewell To Captain Vijayakanth: DMDK Office Hosts Final Rites With 72-Gun Salute In Chennai (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and an array of prominent figures gathered at Koyambedu in Chennai on Friday (December 29) to pay homage to the late DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth. The somber ceremony marking his final rites included a poignant 72-gun salute offered by the Tamil Nadu police, honoring the revered actor-turned-politician.

The last procession for the DMDK founder began from Island Grounds, proceeding to the party headquarters at Koyambedu, where Vijayakanth's mortal remains were interred in a sandalwood coffin box.

The poignant day unfolded with state honors as MK Stalin, accompanied by senior ministers and Vijayakanth's family, offered floral tributes to the former opposition leader and two-time MLA. A multitude of DMDK members and the public convened to bid a heartfelt farewell to the departed leader.

Vijayakanth, aged 71, succumbed to COVID-19 complications after a prolonged illness, drawing poignant emotions from his supporters and admirers.

The funeral procession, commencing from Island Grounds, traversed to the DMDK office, allowing a limited gathering of 200 family members to participate in the last rites.

As 'Captain' Vijayakanth embarked on his final journey, thousands thronged the streets, symbolizing their reverence for the actor-politician.

Reports indicate that the Tamil Nadu government shouldered all expenses for Vijayakanth's funeral arrangements, ensuring provisions such as drinking water, toilets, and pathways for public homage at Island Grounds. A robust security presence of over 3,000 policemen was observed during the event.