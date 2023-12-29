Community Makes Statement On Upcoming Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



At an extraordinary general meeting held on December 29, the Western Azerbaijani Community adopted a statement on the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Azernews reports.

The statement says that today's Azerbaijan, where the ideas and dreams of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, were realised, is experiencing the strongest period in the history of its statehood. "The resolute and wise policy of Ilham Aliyev, who continues the work of the national leader with honour and dignity, is the hope and support of Azerbaijanis all over the world," the statement says."Today's Azerbaijan, shining on the world like the sun, is the most perfect creation of Ilham Aliyev."

The authors of the statement emphasised that by achieving the historic achievement, President Ilham Aliyev made the greatest contribution to the history of Azerbaijani statehood, thus rendering an unparalleled service to the past, present, and future generations: "Victory in the Patriotic War ensured not only the return of our IDPs to their homeland, but also created confidence that refugees from Western Azerbaijan will be able to return to their homeland in peace."

It was noted that the instructions and recommendations given by the President at the meeting with a group of intellectuals of West Azerbaijan on December 24, 2022, became a turning point in the nationwide struggle of the Azerbaijani people to secure the rights of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Western Azerbaijan: "President Ilham Aliyev's statement on the issue of human rights and return to Western Azerbaijan, which he considers one of the main goals of our people, as a peacekeeping mission, mobilized not only us, the Western Azerbaijanis, but also the Azerbaijani people. We are confident that the President, who has returned thousands of IDPs to Garabagh and East Zangazur, will also return us to our homeland, Western Azerbaijan, in a peaceful way. Therefore, the united hundreds and thousands of members of the community of Western Azerbaijan support Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the presidential elections to be held in our country on February 7, 2024".