Community Makes Statement On Upcoming Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
At an extraordinary general meeting held on December 29, the
Western Azerbaijani Community adopted a statement on the
extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, Azernews reports.
The statement says that today's Azerbaijan, where the ideas and
dreams of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar
Aliyev, were realised, is experiencing the strongest period in the
history of its statehood. "The resolute and wise policy of Ilham
Aliyev, who continues the work of the national leader with honour
and dignity, is the hope and support of Azerbaijanis all over the
world," the statement says."Today's Azerbaijan, shining on the
world like the sun, is the most perfect creation of Ilham
Aliyev."
The authors of the statement emphasised that by achieving the
historic achievement, President Ilham Aliyev made the greatest
contribution to the history of Azerbaijani statehood, thus
rendering an unparalleled service to the past, present, and future
generations: "Victory in the Patriotic War ensured not only the
return of our IDPs to their homeland, but also created confidence
that refugees from Western Azerbaijan will be able to return to
their homeland in peace."
It was noted that the instructions and recommendations given by
the President at the meeting with a group of intellectuals of West
Azerbaijan on December 24, 2022, became a turning point in the
nationwide struggle of the Azerbaijani people to secure the rights
of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Western Azerbaijan:
"President Ilham Aliyev's statement on the issue of human rights
and return to Western Azerbaijan, which he considers one of the
main goals of our people, as a peacekeeping mission, mobilized not
only us, the Western Azerbaijanis, but also the Azerbaijani people.
We are confident that the President, who has returned thousands of
IDPs to Garabagh and East Zangazur, will also return us to our
homeland, Western Azerbaijan, in a peaceful way. Therefore, the
united hundreds and thousands of members of the community of
Western Azerbaijan support Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev
in the presidential elections to be held in our country on February
7, 2024".
MENAFN29122023000195011045ID1107668224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.