Russian Army Attacks 15 Regions Of Ukraine In 24 Hours - RMA Summary

During the day, the Russian army attacked 15 regions of Ukraine, using attack drones, missiles, artillery, and mortars.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the summary information of the regional military administrations on the situation in the regions of Ukraine as of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29.

In Khmelnytsky region, during an air raid at night, air defense forces neutralized three Shahed UAVs. According to preliminary information, no people were injured and no damage was done to infrastructure.

In Lviv region, Shahed drones hit a critical infrastructure facility at night.

In the morning, according to preliminary information, a residential building in Lviv was hit by missile strikes. There are victims. A fire broke out in one of the city's lyceums, probably due to the fall of rocket fragments.

In Zhytomyr region, according to preliminary data, air defense systems shot down an enemy air target during an air alert at night.

Air defense was operating in Kyiv region. Cases of falling debris have been recorded.

In several districts of the capital, objects and residential buildings were damaged by falling debris and explosions.

In the Cherkasy region, a mobile fire group shot down a Shahed in the Zvenyhorod district at night.

In Chernihiv region, the enemy fired mortars, artillery and used an FPV drone. Koryukivka and Novhorod-Siversky districts were under attack.

In the morning, according to preliminary data, Russians launched a missile attack on Konotop in Sumy region. Three people were injured, an apartment building and a car service station were damaged. A car was on fire.

Air defense destroyed two enemy Shahed UA s in the sky over Sumy region.

Yesterday, during the day, Russian troops fired 30 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, and Seredina-Buda communities were shelled.

A woman was wounded in Esman community.

Russians dropped 76 mines on Seredyna-Buda community, damaging a private house.

In Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders attacked Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Poltavka, Hulyaypilske, Temyrivka, Levadne and Pyatikhatky with 48 drones, fired at Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk with MLRS, and fired an aircraft shell at Novodarivka.

135 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Hulyaypol, Orikhov, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Luhivske, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Stepove, Kamianske, Prymorske, Bilenke and other towns and villages on the line of fire.

An 84-year-old resident of Orikhiv and residents of Bilenke aged 47 and 62 were killed. Three residents of Bilenke aged 62, 66 and 67, as well as a 39-year-old resident of Orikhov were wounded.

Four police officers were injured as a result of the attack on Orikhov.

The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with kamikaze drones and shelled Nikopol district.

A young man was killed in Nikopol. A 70-year-old woman was injured. 17 private houses and two multi-storey buildings were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, 5 were damaged. 40 solar panels, cars, gas and power lines, and an administrative building were also damaged.

In the morning, loud explosions were heard in Dnipro.

Russian troops launched more than 20 attacks on Kharkiv, preliminarily with S-300 missiles.

In the morning, as a result of an enemy attack in Kharkiv, destruction and damage to warehouse and industrial buildings, a transport depot, a business and a medical facility were recorded. One person was killed and eight were injured.

More than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire, including Udy in Bohodukhiv district, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Budarky in Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district.

Russians conducted air strikes near Petropavlivka and Hlushkivka in Kupyansk district.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kupyansk district.

Yesterday, two women aged 63 and 70 and a man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of shelling in Vovchansk. A 50-year-old woman was killed.

The enemy also attacked the village of Hlushkivka in Kupyansk district, wounding three women aged 61 and 72. Two residential buildings were destroyed and four more damaged.

In the Luhansk region, aggressors shelled Nevske about 20 times from the air over the last day. At least five private houses were destroyed.

The enemy made 154 attacks in Luhansk region over the last day (fired 569 shells).

In Donetsk region, Kurakhove, Hostre, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Yelizavetivka, Umanske, Zoryane, New York and Selydove came under fire.

13 residential buildings (including two apartment buildings), an administrative building, a car, a process pipeline, two railroad cars, a power line, and two boilers of power units were damaged.

One person was killed and two were injured in Donetsk region over the last day.

In Mykolaiv region, air defense destroyed an enemy reconnaissance UAV of the Merlin-BP type and three Shahed-131/136 UAVs.

At night, artillery attacks were registered in Ochakiv.

Yesterday, the enemy launched artillery attacks on the water area of the Ochakiv community.

Also, artillery shelling was recorded in the village of Solonchaky of the Kutsurub community.

At night, Russians sent 10 drones to Odesa region.

In Odesa district, a mothballed building of an infrastructure facility was hit.

In Odesa, a multi-story building was damaged by the wreckage of a downed drone. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

The invaders made 121 attack in the Kherson region (fired 632 shells), including three artillery attacks (14 shells) on Kherson.

The Russians hit 37 localities, a post office in Beryslav district, and an educational institution in Kherson.

The enemy fired more than 10 times at Zolota Balka in the Novooleksandrivka community. The post office was damaged. A man of 60 years old was wounded.

Russian troops also fired on Novotyanka. A 38-year-old man was injured.

Yesterday, Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson. A 92-year-old woman was injured.