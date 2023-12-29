Major Events In Sudan '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --



Jan 1: Sudanese army general Abdulfattah Al-Burhan renewed commitment to taking the military association out of the political work permanently and to work on protecting democratic transition.

Jan 5: Sudan's civil forces, which signed the framework agreement, announced launching the second phase of the political process next Sunday.

Jan 9: GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf welcomed the launching of the final step in the Sudanese political process.

Jan 9: Head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdulfattah Al-Burhan and his deputy renewed their commitment to withdrawing the army from politics, and pass leadership over to civilians.

Jan 20: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan (OCHA) announced that 991 people were killed and 310,000 others fled their homes during the tribal violence incidents that occurred across Sudan in 2022.

Feb 8: UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan Robert Fairweather affirmed full support for the framework agreement and efforts to form a civil government.

Feb 11: Parties in the Sudanese political process announced agreeing on the final statement.

Feb 15: The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) announced agreeing on a suggested political declaration with three other parties opposing the political settlement process between the army and civilians.

March 4: Deputy head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Mohammad Deqlo called on the international community for financial and technical support to help execute the terms of the peace process.

March 11: Sudanese army renewed commitment to the framework agreement between the military and civilians.

March 12: Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council announced forming a joint security committee, to monitor the situation in the country.

March 16: The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) announced signing the final agreement to form the transitional government during Ramadan.

March 25: Spokesperson of the political process in Sudan Khaled Youssef announced completing the articles of draft final agreement to resolve the crisis in the country.

March 26: Head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council and army leader Abdulfattah Al-Burhan said the army will be enlisted under the leadership of the civilian government.

March 27: Spokesperson of the political process in Sudan Khaled Youssef announced handing over a draft of the final political agreement to the committee in charge.

April 15: Clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces increase in the capital Khartoum.

April 16: The Sudanese doctors union said that 56 people were killed and 600 injured due to the clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

April 17: The Sudanese doctors union indicated that deaths increase to around 100 due to fighting between the army and the Rapid Support forces.

April 19: Warring parties in Sudan entered a humanitarian truce lasting from 06:00 pm until 04:00 am local-time.

April 20: Around 600 people were killed and over 1,200 injured due to five days of violence in Sudan.

April 21: Parties involved in de-escalating the situation in Sudan welcomed the 72 truce between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces.

April 24: Around 273 were killed and 1,579 others injured during the resumption of violence between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces.

April 25: The Army and the Rapid Support Forces agreed on a 72-hour truce after US-Saudi mediation.

April 25: The Army and the Rapid Support Forces exchanged blame for the escape of several officials affiliated with the previous Sudanese regime of President Omar Al-Bashir.

April 28: The Sudanese Army said that a Turkish evacuation plane was shot at while descending to a military airport north of Khartoum.

May 5: Clashes resumed between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces as delegations of both parties headed to the Saudi city of Jeddah to partake in negotiations sponsored by Saudi Arabia and the US.

May 6: The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces exchanged blame over a shooting incident involving the motorcade of the Turkish ambassador to Sudan.

June 18: The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to a new humanitarian truce that last for 72 hours. It was brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia.

June 27: The Sudanese Army announced a unilateral ceasefire on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

July 8: Armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary squad, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), continue in the capital Khartoum and several Sudanese regions.

July 8: Port Sudan turns into the number-one commercial and administrative hub in the country amid continuing fighting between the army and the irregular rebel forces.

July 19: The Sudanese Army accuses the RIF of launching a drone attack on South Khartoum, killing 14 civilians and wounding 15 others.

July 22: Twenty civilians have been killed and 45 others injured in internal armed clashes in western Sudan.

Aug. 22: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) declares that 50,000 people have fled Nyala, West Sudan, after fighting between the army and irregulars escalated.

Sept. 7: Abdel-Fattah Al=Burhan, the army commander, issues a decision in his capacity as the head of the ruling interim military council, dissolving the Rapid Support Forces (RSF.

Sept. 22: General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti (the RSF commander), declares his readiness to work out a cease-fire to halt the armed clashes with the army troops and begin talks for forming a civil government.

Oct. 6: Armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary force, the Rapid Support Force (RSF), leads to wide-scale displacement of civilians while the international relief organization, Doctors without Borders, declares 11 people have been killed and 90 others have been wounded in bombardment on Umm Durman.

Oct. 7: RSF bombardment on south of the Sudanese capital kills 40 people.

Oct. 9: Sudan restores diplomatic relations with Iran after cutting them off for seven years.

Oct. 25: The Sudanese Army accepts a call by Saudi Arabia and the US to resume negotiations with the RSF in Jeddah.

Nov. 8: The Sudanese capital Khartoum witnesses fierce fighting between the army and the RSF.

Dec. 9: The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa declares that it has received a pledge from the two warring parties in Sudan to sit at the negotiating table and work out a cease-fire to stop the bloody infighting. (end

