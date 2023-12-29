Road Rage: Cab Driver Stabbed To Death In South Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) In a road rage case, a cab driver was stabbed to death by three boys in south Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The deceased identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was working as a cab driver in Gurugram's BPO.

“As usual on Thursday evening, he picked five employees of BPO from Malviya Nagar area and then one from Mehrauli. After picking them, the cab got stuck in a jam as the streets of Mehrauli are narrow,” said a senior police official.

At 8:40 p.m, three boys on a scooty came from behind and asked the cab driver to give him space for overtaking but the car driver couldn't as there was no space.

“Soon the scooty-borne riders had an altercation. One of the scooty riders came down and attacked the cab driver with a sharp edged weapon at his chest and ran away on the scooty. The injured was taken to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), Chandan Chowdhary.

During the probe, the CCTV cameras in the area were checked and all the three accused were identified.

“A minor has been apprehended while efforts are being made to apprehend others,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/uk