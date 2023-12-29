World's First Defi Reward Based Crowdfunding Platform For Startups And Creators To Raise Funds From Pool Of Global Investors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dive into the vibrant world of diverse discussions at PoolFunders- World's first DeFi Reward based crowdfunding platform, the hub for sharing and exploring a wide range of perspectives on this impact project! Whether you're passionate about Startups, Fintech, DeFi, DAO, Creators, Crowdfunding and Patron, this is the place to connect with the core of this innovative project.



About PoolFunders - Empowering Dreams, Fuelling Innovations



Welcome to PoolFunders, the world's first DeFi reward-based crowdfunding platform dedicated to supporting startups and indie artists on their journey to market validation without compromising equity. Our innovative approach bridges the gap between emerging talents and potential backers, fostering a win-win scenario for both parties.



How it Works: Market Validation Funding: PoolFunders facilitates funding up to $50,000 for startups and indie artists, enabling them to launch their products and validate their market potential.



Micro Backer System: We leverage a large pool of micro backers (investors) to provide widespread support to projects without the need for equity dilution.



Reward System: In return for their support, backers receive PoolFunders Tokens (TPFT), creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem.



Addressing Industry Challenges: Breaking the Catch-22 Situation: We understand the challenge faced by startups and investors alike. Startups need funds for market validation, while investors seek validation before funding. PoolFunders breaks this deadlock with an innovative solution.



Key Features: Global Outreach: PoolFunders focuses on tier 2, 3, and 4 founders in emerging economies, addressing the talent-funding gap. Meanwhile, advanced economies with funds but uncertain investment avenues find validated projects through PoolFunders.



Supporting Angel and VC Investments: We complement Angel and VC investments by providing them with market-validated projects for their deal flow, ensuring a robust investment pipeline.



DAO Governance: The PoolFunders ecosystem operates on decentralized governance through DAO, ensuring transparency and fairness in decision-making.



Our Vision: Creating Impact: Our goal is ambitious yet clear - to generate 100,000 jobs globally in emerging markets by 2030. PoolFunders strives to be a catalyst for positive change and impactful projects.



Important Links: Founder: Amit (LinkedIn)



Platform: PoolFunders



Whitepaper: Read Whitepaper



DAO: Litepaper



Join us in revolutionizing the crowdfunding landscape and making dreams a reality!



