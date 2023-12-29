Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Future Schools In Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Over 100 new
schools are planned to be built in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories by 2026, the Minister of Science and Education of
Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev told the local AzTV channel, Trend reports.
The minister noted that during the Armenian occupation, there
was a status for schools of IDPs.
"This is an exceptional situation in and of itself. Since there
are no IDPs left in Azerbaijan, there should not be such schools
either. Within the 'Great Return' program, schools and teachers are
returning to their homeland. We believe that these schools will
become places for providing quality educational services," he
said.
"The people returning to their homeland include teachers. We are
focusing on employing them at schools in their residence areas,"
added the minister.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native
lands.
Up to now, schools have been commissioned in liberated Fuzuli
and Lachin cities, as well as Aghali, Talish, and Zabukh
villages.
