2023“Hi Voice” Belt & Road Dubbing Competition Finals Held In Xiamen

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The finals of the 2023“Hi Voice” Belt & Road Dubbing Competition were held in Xiamen on December 26. A total of 35 outstanding contestants in 17 groups reached the finals. With melodious voices, they demonstrated the rich connotations of films, TV dramas, and animated works, spreading Chinese culture to the world and telling Chinese stories. With the theme“Heard by the world, cheers for the times,” the competition was guided by The Publishers Association of China, co-hosted by the Publicity Department of Huli District Committee and Xiamen International Book Company Limited, and co-organized by dubbing and animation organizations from countries and regions along the Belt and Road. The competition promoted cultural exchange through voice, advanced industrial development through competitions, boosted high-quality development of Huli District, and led the new trend of digital reading.







Since its launch in April this year, the competition has adopted a mode of online selection of works and online + offline auditions and finals. It invited participants from home and abroad to re-dub selected works of TV dramas, movies, animations, games, etc. in Mandarin and Minnan dialect. Among them are popular films and TV dramas shot in Huli District of Xiamen, such as“Reset,”“The Dead End,” and“Under the Skin.” The competition received a total of 1,580 online entries from dubbing hobbyists, professionals, and agencies from 18 countries and regions, including the United States, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Taiwan, China. A total of 3,260 individuals participated in the competition, and 362 outstanding works were shortlisted by specialists. Additionally, 137 online entries received awards. Three in-person auditions were held at Wanda Lugang, Art Gpark, and Xiamen Sea World in Huli District. With vivid dubbing, more than 200 contestants presented splendid audio-visual feasts, immersing the audience in the works. The competition was simultaneously broadcast live for dubbing enthusiasts worldwide on platforms such as Migu Video APP, Chinese Headline New Media APP, WeChat Channels account and Douyin account of Huli News, and Sina.







At the competition, the contestants injected vitality and appeal into the works with their melodious and captivating voices, fully demonstrating the charm of dubbing art. After being evaluated by a jury composed of seven dubbing directors, voice actors, and scholars, the competition gave out one Gold Award, two Silver Awards, three Bronze Awards, four Awards of the Most Promising Voice Actors, and seven Excellence Awards. Among them, individual contestant Liu Yi won the Gold Award for dubbing the animated film“The Adventures of Shuke and Beita.” Individual contestant Chen Yanyu and team contestants Ye Ziqing and Chen Shuyu won the Silver Awards for dubbing the animated works“Fabulous Beasts.” Individual contestants Fan Mingyu and Zeng Ziyan, and team contestants Wang Xinying, Zhang Jiayi, Hong Tao, and Chen Kangxiang won the Bronze Awards for dubbing the animated works“The Westward” and“High-speed Train Man.”







The organizers said that the competition not only served as a platform for cultural exchange among dubbing enthusiasts at home and abroad, but also as a stage for them to show their own personality. It was also a platform for film, television, and animation enterprises in Xiamen to select voice artists.





