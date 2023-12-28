Sierra Coffee Group Brews Up A Unique Coffee Experience In Lyndhurst, NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LYNDHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sierra Coffee Group, the latest addition to the coffee scene, proudly opened its doors on November 21st at 302 Ridge Rd, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. The coffee establishment is dedicated to bringing the rich and diverse flavors of specialty coffee sourced exclusively from Honduras to the local community.While Sierra Coffee Group focuses on a single origin – Honduras, known as one of the major global coffee producers – it boasts an impressive array of diversity within its coffee bean offerings. The establishment imports and roasts green beans of different varieties from the arabica bean, ensuring a unique and flavorful experience for coffee enthusiasts.Sierra Coffee Group aims to go beyond just serving exceptional coffee; it is on a mission to raise awareness about the high quality of coffee produced in Honduras. By showcasing the unique aromas and flavors that this Central American country has to offer, the team at Sierra Coffee Group seeks to captivate the palates of customers and inspire them to explore the intricacies of the coffee industry."We believe that every cup of coffee tells a story, and our story begins with the vibrant coffee beans of Honduras," says Mayra Gomez, Chief Operating Officer at Sierra Coffee Group. "Our commitment goes beyond providing a caffeine fix; we invite our community to embark on a journey of discovery, appreciating the craftsmanship and dedication that goes into each cup. I was fortunate enough to develop my industry knowledge both at the International Coffee Organization in London as well as the Honduran Coffee Institute."Sierra Coffee Group's dedication to promoting awareness about Honduran coffee extends not only directly to consumers but to businesses as well; it also offers bulk and custom blends to restaurants, cafes and specialty coffee shops.Visit Sierra Coffee Group at 302 Ridge Rd, Lyndhurst NJ 07071, and indulge in the rich and diverse flavors of Honduras through their meticulously curated coffee offerings.For media inquiries, please contact: Mayra Gomez, Chief Operating Officer, Sierra Coffee Group, ...

