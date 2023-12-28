French man acknowledges murdering wife, 4 children

(MENAFN) On Thursday, a 33-year-old French man acknowledged murdering his wife and four children, citing that he "heard voices" instructing him to "cause harm," as stated by the public prosecutor.



French police apprehended the man, who has a history of psychiatric illness, on Tuesday, suspecting him of murdering his wife, originally from Haiti, and their children aged nine months, four, seven, and 10 years.



The lifeless bodies were discovered on Christmas Day at their residence in Meaux, east of Paris.



The man, employed as a plumber, has been under treatment for depression and psychotic behavior since 2017, as indicated by prosecutors.



Public prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier of Meaux, referring to the findings of the autopsy conducted on Wednesday, stated that the 35-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 10 and seven, had sustained "around 10 stab wounds each," which had been "administered with great violence".



The four-year-old and nine-month-old boys "died of asphyxia following drowning", he continued.



The man declared that he had "not been able to identify a trigger for his act", as stated by the prosecutor. He has "felt nothing" and "felt empty" following killing his family, the prosecutor also said.

