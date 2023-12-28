Oxidien Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion Of Asset Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LEXINGTON, MA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Oxidien Pharmaceuticals (“Oxidien”) announced today that it has completed the sale of its enzyme technologies and enzyme therapeutic assets. The buyer, Orenzymes LLC, is a private biopharmaceutical company that owns complementary technologies and intends to continue development of Oxidien's lead candidates for hyperoxaluria. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.



Oxidien is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company develops novel oral enzymes as potential drug candidates to treat secondary hyperoxaluria, including enteric hyperoxaluria (EH). EH is a condition with high morbidity, including kidney inflammation, recurrent kidney stones, progressive chronic kidney disease and in severe cases end-stage kidney disease resulting in a significant burden on the healthcare system.



Oxidien's lead candidate was evaluated in a prospective, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study in 33 healthy volunteers on a controlled high-oxalate diet. No serious adverse events and no product-related adverse events occurred. The baseline corrected within-subject mean reduction in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion was 29% (P<0.001), with 94% of participants responding to the treatment (demonstrating >5% reduction). All pre-determined endpoints were met. This clinical study provides additional support for oral enzyme effectiveness in hyperoxaluria (Quintero et al., 2020 ).



Oxidien's asset portfolio include both potential drug candidates and food ingredients. The technologies and assets were spun out from an originator company, Captozyme, Inc., in 2019 as part of a separate transaction, the acquisition of Captozyme, a process development service organization.



About Oxidien Pharmaceuticals

Oxidien is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company develops novel oral enzymes as potential drug candidates to treat secondary hyperoxaluria. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with issued and pending patents in all major markets. The leadership team has a proven track record of founding, operating, and transacting biotechnology businesses. For additional information on Oxidien please visit .

Helena Cowley

Cowley Advisors, LLC

+1 352-672-5320

...