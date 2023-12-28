Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Enhances Local Business Community's Cyber Resilience

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Lootah: Offering top-quality services with added value is integral to our strategy to elevate Dubai's business environment and boost the private sector's competitiveness.



A year-long programme assists interested Dubai companies in evaluating and improving their cybersecurity capabilities. The workshop, attended by 50 participants, explored ways to identify sources and reasons for cyberattacks and mechanisms to assess risk levels.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, recently organised a virtual workshop on cybersecurity in collaboration with Mastercard to enhance the Dubai business community's ability to face cyberthreats.

Titled 'Building Cyber Resilience in a Complex and Interconnected Digital World', the workshop was attended by 50 participants from various companies operating in Dubai. It featured interactive discussions and constructive dialogues, providing participants with vital information and valuable insights, along with guidelines and real-world data in the digital field.

Cyber resilience is a proactive strategy that enhances an organisation's ability to ensure business continuity amid growing technological threats by pre-emptively setting up security provisions, analysing weaknesses in digital systems, and working to protect against potential digital challenges.

The workshop is the second in a series of sessions to be held under a new initiative, launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in July 2023 in collaboration with Mastercard. The initiative includes a year-long programme to help companies evaluate and improve their cybersecurity capabilities.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said:“The digital world is constantly evolving as we grow increasingly reliant on modern and smart technologies in all areas of life. But the pace of cyberattacks is also growing in parallel, with expanding scopes and fast-changing methods. This exposes institutions and business sectors to imminent risks that must be systematically and continually addressed, which makes it more important than ever to keep pace with cybersecurity developments, exploring best practices, advanced systems, and tools to ensure the protection of digital systems.”

“This workshop aligns with our efforts to provide support, knowledge, and guidance to the local business community in all practical and digital domains,” H.E. Lootah added.“The session aims to develop Dubai-based companies' capabilities and potential, in addition to offering top-quality services with added value, which is integral to our strategy to elevate Dubai's business environment and boost the private sector's competitiveness.”

Participants in the workshop were introduced to critical aspects of cybersecurity, including identifying sources and reasons for cyberattacks that target companies, as well as assessing the level of risk facing technological programmes. Discussions also covered best practices for ensuring the security of institutions and the latest tools for mitigating cybersecurity risks.

