Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For New Year’S Eve

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) In a bid to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining specific restrictions and alternate routes.

"Delhi Traffic Police made elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year covering the whole of Delhi where such celebrations may be organised," read the Traffic Police advisory.

The advisory stated that the key celebration hubs where people are expected to gather in large numbers include popular locations such as Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, and the iconic Qutub Minar.

There will be restriction of vehicles on India Gate. Key traffic restrictions are set to be implemented from 8:00 PM onwards on December 31, 2023, in the vicinity of Delhi until the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

Private and public transport vehicles will be subject to these restrictions. Among the notable restrictions, vehicular access to Connaught Place will be limited beyond several key points, including Mandi House, Bengali Market, and the Gole Market area. Only vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place.

To address the parking challenges in Connaught Place, the advisory provides a list of designated parking areas, urging motorists to utilise these spaces and avoid improper parking to prevent towing and prosecution.

“Motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg and Bhai Veer Singh Marg. They can also park their vehicles near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR and also near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House,” it stated.

The motorists can also park their vehicle near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area and near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj.

“Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come, first serve basis. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed away and owners prosecuted,” the advisory stated.

The advisory also outlines suggested routes for commuters, emphasising alternative paths for movement between different parts of the city, with a specific focus on North to South and East to West movements.

The advisory also tells commuters to avoid Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) & Outer Ring Road (from Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk), Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, roundabout RML, Park Street, Shankar Road, Press Enclave Road Saket to go towards Ring Road, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to go Central Market Lajpat Nagar, Bhisham Pitamah Marg to go toward New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road to go towards Ring Road AIIMS.

“As there will be heavy traffic due to New Year's Eve celebration at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, avoid Nelson Mandela Road to go to Gurugram, use Olof Palme Marg, RTR. Use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg to go to IGI Airport,” it said.

“Due to New Year's Eve celebrations at various places in Aerocity the traffic movement may be slow as there will be intensive checking at the entrance of Aerocity, commuters who are planning to go to Airport are advised to plan their travel keeping sufficient time in hand. Traffic will remain heavy at Hansraj Gupta Marg due to New Year celebrations at GK-1 Market,” it said.

Additionally, the advisory highlights special checking measures, including strict action against drunken driving, over-speeding, stunt biking, and reckless driving. Detective cameras have been strategically installed to identify and prosecute violators, and a significant police presence is expected to maintain order during the New Year's Eve celebrations.

A senior traffic cop said that Delhiites are encouraged to plan their travel, use public transport, and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure a safe and joyous New Year's Eve celebration.

