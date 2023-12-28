Photos: Shakira's Belly-Dancing Pose Statue Unveiled In Her Hometown Of Barranquilla

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shakira bronze statue: Barranquilla's Mayor Jaime Pumarejo unveiled the 6.5 meter (21 foot) sculpture in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River in the company of the singer's parents.

Colombian singer Shakira, one of the world's best-selling performers, has been immortalised in her famed belly-dancing posture in a massive bronze monument in her hometown of Barranquilla.

In the presence of the singer's parents, the city's Mayor Jaime Pumarejo inaugurated the 6.5 metre (21 foot) sculpture in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River on Tuesday.

The Yino Marquez monument "shows millions of girls that they can, that they can pursue their dreams, and that any of them can achieve what they want," said Pumarejo, who used to see Shakira perform at local children's concerts.

The tweet also includes a photo of a plaque at the base of the monument that reads ''SHAKIRA. On February 2, 1977, Barranquilla was born to the world: A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity. Sculpture of Shakira cast in bronze, 6.50 meters high, performing her iconic belly dance. The end of its aluminum skirt symbolises the waves of the sea and the river. His raised arms and vertically clasped hands represent the reach of transcendence. Made by the artist Yino Marques in the La Paz neighbourhood with the support of students and graduates of the District School of Arts.''



In the caption, she wrote, ''1. It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. 2. Stars emoji 3. My parents, the mayor and I back there watching! 4. Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart. 5. My fathers and my brothers with our mayor.''

In another post, she shared the unveiling video of the statue and wrote, ''I'm very excited about this tribute to Colombian woman and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!''

Shakira is a well-known singer with multiple chart-topping hits, including Rabiosa, Hips Don't Lie, and Waka Waka.

