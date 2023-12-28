Kolkata Gets SOCIAL

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANSlife) Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in India's food services market, launched SOCIAL's first outlet in Kolkata at Park Street. With the new outpost, it makes its debut in eastern India, bringing its distinctive blend of food, nightlife, culture, and community to the vibrant City of Joy.

Since inception, the brand has tapped into the tapestry of many neighbourhoods. A vibrant collaborative workspace during the day, to a lively bar in the evenings, the restaurant offers a plethora of multi-cuisine food, cocktails, and tipples. Every outpost reflects the unique characteristics of the neighbourhood it resides in, encompassing everything from the local flavours, community to a distinctive ambience and vibe.

Its latest outpost, Park Street SOCIAL, is a love letter to the city of Kolkata. In true fashion, the Park Street outpost celebrates the hyperlocal elements of Kolkata, a city known as foodie's paradise. The region's love for food, art, music, and cultural diversity is seamlessly woven into the fabric of this outpost, with a touch of the ubiquitous adda culture, distinctive architecture of the old city, and a menu that pays homage to the city's culinary heritage.

In addition to the national bestsellers, it offers an array of special dishes unique to Kolkata, imbibing the city's ubiquitous ingredients and favourites. Right from the classic Bengali Breakfast tray featuring Luchi, Alu-rTorkaari, choice of Dhakai Paratha with Dal or Chicken Mughlai Paratha along with Sandesh, to the Kolkata Mutton and Chicken Biryani, it is poised to be a foodie's delight. The menu also includes unique Kolkata highlights like Tangra Jhaal fish, Chingdi Cracker with Schezwan, Kasundi Fish Tikka, Chinnabhinna Mangsho and Pulled Kosha Mangsho with Luchi, Devilled Prawn Congee, and the Butter Gondhraj Seafood Seekh, along with other local gourmet delicacies.

The food menu also features its ever-popular breakfast trays, wholesome munchies like the China Box, and hyperlocal specials like Momos from Hell, or the Anda Seekh Roll, to satisfy a gourmand's appetite. The outpost also comes with SOCIAL's signature beverages and cocktails comprising all the crowd favourites like Asia Sour, SOCIAL Cinema, Thai Malish, and the iconic LLIITs!

Talking about the launch, Riyaaz Amlani, Founder & Managing Director, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. says, "Kolkata is a city steeped in cultural and artistic richness, and we embrace this opportunity to intertwine history and modernity. Park Street SOCIAL is our tribute to the City of Joy, and we are excited to be a part of Kolkata's legacy, celebrating its past, present, and the boundless creativity of its future. At Impresario, we aim to build spaces where our communities can come together and can find a place to call their own, create meaningful connections and make memories of a lifetime. We envision Park Street SOCIAL as a platform to foster these moments, enable arts and culture, and savour all the flavours that Kolkata has to offer."

It is now open for guests between 9 AM to 1 AM at BFL Bangur Estate, 1A, Russel St, next to India's Hobby Centre, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016. For home delivery through platforms – DotPe, Swiggy, and Zomato.

