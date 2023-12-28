From Versatile Pickups To All-Purpose Suvs, Ford Wraps Up A Year Of Thrilling Middle East Launches

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Next-Gen Ford Ranger and Next-Gen Everest set new benchmarks for the region's pickup in the region.

The all-new Territory is Ford's top-selling vehicle for 2023. Exciting launches anticipated for 2024.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia– From its Next-Gen Ford Ranger and Everest to the sustained popularity of the all-new Territory, 2023 saw Ford continue to roll out some of the Middle East's most desirable vehicles.

“For over six decades, Ford has been at the forefront of delivering must-have passenger cars, SUVs and trucks to the Middle East,” says Pedro Simões, Director of Ford & Lincoln Marketing, CV and Fleet.

“While we successfully launched our next-generation Ranger and next-gen Everest, we also saw new nameplates such as the Territory go from strength to strength, even as well-established favorites like the Taurus sustained their leading position in Saudi Arabia and other markets.”

Next-Gen Ford Ranger: Built for work, life and adventure:

The arrival of Ford's Next-Gen Ranger in the Middle East in 2023 set a new benchmark for versatility in a pickup truck. Built for work, family, and adventure, the Ranger captivated drivers across the region with its diverse customization options, cutting-edge safety features, and robust on- and off-road performance.

Safety takes center stage with features like Autonomous Emergency Braking and Adaptive Cruise Control. Selectable driving modes, including Tow/Haul, empower the Ranger to tackle diverse terrains, and its impressive towing capacity of 3,500kg makes it a force on the road. Drivers can choose between a 2.0L Single or Bi-Turbo diesel engine or a 2.3L EcoBoost petrol engine, the latter two of which are paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission that has seen more than 6 million kilometers of testing – including over 3,900km of sanctioned off-road racing.

Despite only being launched in May, the Ranger has already secured prestigious regional and international awards for 2023 – including the Women's World Car of the Year award for 'Best 4×4 and Pick-up' and the PR Arabia National Automotive Sector Award for 'Best Light Multi-Purpose Truck' in Saudi Arabia.

Next-Gen Ford Everest: Bold outside, a sanctuary on the inside:

The Next-Gen Ford Everest, introduced to the Middle East in the fourth quarter of 2023, stands as a symbol of mid-size SUV excellence – for both city streets and off-road adventures.

Having endured rigorous testing in the harsh Australian outback and the searing deserts of the UAE, the Everest's robust body-on-frame design, six selectable drive modes, 3,100kg towing capacity, and Terrain Management System helps drivers navigate challenging and diverse terrains with ease.

Featuring a boldly redesigned exterior, a spacious interior that seats seven, and a suite of advanced driver-assist technologies, the SUV provides style, comfort and safety for up to seven passengers. The integration of innovative features like a electronic rear differential lock, hill descent control, and a sophisticated front camera view with predictive steering, ensures capability and confidence for every journey.

Customers can choose from Ford's proven 2.3L EcoBoost Turbo petrol engine – mated to an efficient 10-speed SelectShift automatic which delivers Best-in-Class 296HP power and 420Nm of torque – and a 2.0L Single-Turbo diesel with a standard 6-speed automatic, supplying 168HP and 405Nm of strong low speed torque, which provides great low-speed throttle response and optimum fuel economy.

With its combination of aesthetics, comfort, technology, and capability, the Next-Gen Ford Everest is poised to be a top contender in the mid-size SUV market.

All-new Territory: Smart, capable and advanced:

In its debut year, the all-new Ford Territory has captivated drivers across the Middle East with its intelligence and performance.

Developed specifically for the region, safety is paramount with features like Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning. The Territory's adaptable drive modes, including Eco, Normal, Sport, and Mountain, ensure a tailored driving experience. Inside, the spacious cabin is a tech haven with a large touchscreen, advanced connectivity options, wireless charging, smart keyless entry, and a hands-free power liftgate showcase a modern driving experience.

Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8-liter EcoBoost engine and a 7-speed automatic transmission, the Territory is a standout SUV, combining intelligence with advanced features for a remarkable driving experience.

“While 2023 was a strong year for Ford in the Middle East, we're even more excited to bring exciting, must-have products to the region in 2024,” explains Pedro Simões, Marketing Director at Ford Middle East.

“Ford is committed to delivering a wide range of distinctive vehicles that meet the needs and lifestyles of our customers across the region.

“As we enter 2024, Ford Middle East aims to continue building on our always-on relationship with customers by delivering ever-improving customer experiences.”

About Ford Motor Company:

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide.