Ukraine Reports 56 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 56 combat clashes took place between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian troops on Wednesday, December 27.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 1 missile strike, 77 air strikes and 51 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks led to civilian casualties. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the update said.

On the evening of December 27, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using five Shahed 136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian defenders destroyed four attack UAVs. Early on December 28, the invaders attacked Ukraine with three Shaheds. All enemy drones were shot down.

The enemy launched air on Ivanivka, Kharkiv region; Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk region; Spirne, Novomykhailivka and Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region; Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka, Dudchany and Novoberyslav, Kherson region.

Pentagon announces $250M in additional security assistance for Ukraine

About 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Synkivka and east of Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Serebrianske Forestry area in the Luhansk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. On December 27, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 17 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the enemy near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to take measures to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy is still attempting to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out 13 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck ten areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, six ammunition depots and two artillery pieces of the enemy.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine