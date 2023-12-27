China Struggles To Repurpose The Lessons Of The Pearl Harbor Attack

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A few days ago Pearl Harbor, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, commemorated the 82nd

anniversary of the Japanese attack in a ceremony attended by several hundred, including centenarian survivors.

Not only did the bombing of the harbor by Japanese aircraft in what was then a US territory pull the United States into World War II as a full combatant. It also permanently influenced US grand strategy.

At a deep strategic level, the lesson US planners drew from the Pearl Harbor attack is that American security is not ensured by the favorable geographic circumstances of large oceans to the east and west and weak neighbors to the north and south.

This assessment has been a pillar of postwar US internationalism, in which Washington maintains alliances and military bases abroad to shape the affairs of other regions toward convergence with US interests, and especially to prevent the rise of a regional military threat that could again reach across one of the great oceans to strike US territory.

More colloquially, Americans equate the Pearl Harbor attack with an unexpected disaster – such as the

September 11 terror attacks in 2001, the

Coronavirus pandemic , Russia's use of social media to

interfere

with the 2016 US elections or the attempt of Trump supporters to

disrupt

certification of the 2020 election.

Many analysts are now adapting the Pearl Harbor scenario to China.

The argument they make is that China would launch a surprise attack to try to neutralize US bases in the Asia-Pacific, particularly those on

Guam

and

Okinawa , at the beginning of a campaign to conquer Taiwan, with the goal of weakening or eliminating the US ability to intervene in Taiwan's defense.

“China would use the same strategy as Japan to try to achieve a quick and dirty victory,” warns Harry J. Kazianis, senior director for national security affairs at the Center for the National Interest. Kazianis visualizes“a massive `bolt-from-the-blue attack' that could, in not even a day, wipe out most of our military assets in the Indo-Pacific region.”

PRC propagandists are fighting back by asserting their own, very different, interpretations of the Pearl Harbor attack.

One take is that the United States is doing a Pearl Harbor to China.