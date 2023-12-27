SBU Fighters Destroy Over 500 Russian Tanks This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) this year destroyed over 500 Russian tanks that were firing at and trying to break through the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The SBU said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The Ukrainian special service methodically destroys enemy armored vehicles in battles on the eastern and southern fronts every day. Among the destroyed tanks of the aggressor country are the brand new T-90s and T-90Ms, and each of them costs almost $5 million," the post said.

The SBU said that the Russian invaders mainly used the tanks as part of the so-called "armored fists" to storm the cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The enemy also engaged heavy armored vehicles to deter Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors.

"The effective destruction of Russian tanks on the battlefield was the result of elaborate operational and combat operations conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine jointly with units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the security agency said.

A powerful arsenal of anti-tank weapons and modern unmanned aerial vehicles were used to inflict maximum damage on Russian armored vehicles.

From December 1 to December 14, SBU fighters destroyed 153 pieces of armored vehicles and vehicles of the Russian invaders, using attack drones.

Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade