Gaza In Our Eyes Exhibition Opens At Souq Waqif Art Center

Doha, Qatar: The Souq Waqif Art Center has opened Gaza in Our Eyes exhibition with the participation of 32 artists from the Qatari citizens and residents affiliated with the center.

Through this exhibition the artists embodied everything happening in Gaza Strip, along with the forced displacement and devastation of buildings and homes the Gazans are experiencing there.

The showcased paintings at the center's premises addressed the most renowned personalities who rose during the unprecedented and incessant Israeli aggression on Gaza since last October. The paintings also highlighted expressions that spread during the aggression, as they have been working in three-week workshops in order to showcase the outcomes of their masterpieces at this exhibition.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency, Manager of the Souq Waqif Arts Center Rowdha Al Mansoori said a contingent of the center's fine artists are participating in the exhibition hailing from various territories worldwide.



The designation of the exhibition 'Gaza in Our Eyes' implies that all artists participating in the event are embodying the artistic paintings based on their own perspectives, how they see incidents in Gaza to further translate their feelings and depict them through colors on artistic paintings, Al Mansoori added.

In conclusion, Al Mansoori recalled the diversity of these artistic paintings in the expo in which expressionist graphic lie, along with personalities who rose during Gaza incidents from journalists and others, as well as tanks and peace pigeons, indicating that the artistic paintings express hope and tragedy the Palestinians are experiencing in Gaza.