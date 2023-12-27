Global Energy Prize Applications Open 1 January 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Come 1st January 2024, the Global Energy Association will kick off the application process for the esteemed Global Energy Prize, accepting nominations in three distinct categories: Conventional Energy, Unconventional Energy, and New Energy Applications. The application window extends until 19th April 2024. TV BRICS proudly serves as the media partner for this prestigious award.

With a prize fund totalling 39 million roubles, the Global Energy Prize seeks to recognise and honour exceptional contributions to the field of energy research and innovation. Scientists, researchers, and representatives from academic institutions are invited to initiate nominations, provided they present comprehensive justifications for their candidates, along with a detailed list of their scientific works and key achievements. It is important to note that self-nomination is explicitly prohibited under the rules of the Association.

The acceptance of applications marks the initial phase of the nomination cycle. The submissions will undergo evaluation by independent experts, who will assess them based on predetermined criteria, including scientific novelty and practical value. The top fifteen submissions, with five in each category, earning the highest scores will constitute the shortlist. The International Committee, led by Nobel laureate Rae Kwon Chung, will then meticulously select the final award winners from this esteemed group.

Rae Kwon Chung, Chairman of the Global Energy Prize International Committee, commented on the significance of the research and development carried out by past winners, stating,“The increasing efficiency of fossil fuels, cheaper renewable energy sources (RES), and the introduction of previously untapped sources are among the key trends in global energy. Therefore, the research and development of the Award winners usually plays a high role in the life of the industry. I hope the new nomination cycle will be no exception.”

Sergey Brilev, President of the Global Energy Association, highlighted the global scope of scientific advancements, saying,“Big Science knows no national, administrative or political boundaries. Therefore, we look forward to further expanding the geography of the prize – both by countries of the global North, which are traditionally well represented among the nominees, and countries of the global South, to which scientific discoveries can help make energy production and use more affordable.”

The eagerly awaited announcement of the award winners is slated for the summer of 2024 in Ufa, with the award ceremony scheduled to take place during the Russian Energy Week International Forum from 26 to 28 September 2024 in Moscow.

Established in 2002, the Global Energy Association is a non-governmental organisation committed to supporting research and innovation in the energy sector while promoting global energy cooperation. Since 2003, the Association has annually bestowed the prestigious Global Energy International Prize, honouring 50 scientists from 16 countries, including Australia, China, France, Russia, the United States, and more.