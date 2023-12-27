Zimbabwe First Lady's Initiative Empowers Widows Aaross Mashonaland West

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Widows from Mashonaland West province are finding renewed purpose and financial independence through the initiatives of the recently established Zimbabwe First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa Widows Association. The women, engaged in sewing, baking, detergent, and Vaseline production, have seen their lives positively transformed with the support of this empowering association, as reported by The Herald, a TV BRICS partner.

At the association's inception, Zimbabwe's First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, presented the widows with starter packs to kickstart their entrepreneurial ventures. The association, with a range of projects aimed at empowering widows, is set to expand its reach to all provinces.

Working closely with widows, the First Lady has implemented initiatives that are making a tangible difference in their lives. The women now express their ability to support themselves and their children with dignity, thanks to the diverse projects facilitated by the association and its partners.

In addition to sewing, baking, and production of detergents and Vaseline, the association has diversified its projects to include hairdressing, tailoring, floor polishing, candle making, project management, and more. Over 2,000 widows from Mashonaland West province have already undergone training through the association and its partners.

During the recent visit of the First Lady to Sanyati District, the widows proudly showcased the products resulting from their training, reflecting the tangible impact of the initiative.

Emphasising the vital role of mothers as role models, the First Lady urged women to instil values of hard work and education in their children. She highlighted the significance of widows being confident in themselves and striving for personal growth, saying,“You have your own meaningful life to lead, and as a widow, you are a mother, father, and aunt to your children. You need to raise your children on the correct path as they follow the teachings that you give them.”

Marian Chombo, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her impactful programmes, acknowledging the broad positive influence that extends beyond widows.

“We thank you verily for holding such empowerment programmes. You are encouraging and empowering a lot of people and not just widows,” praised Minister Chombo.

The Zimbabwe First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa Widows Association stands as a beacon of empowerment, providing tangible skills and support to widows, fostering economic independence and resilience within the community.